Graeme Edge, drummer and one of the founders of the iconic British band "The Moody Blues," has passed away at the age of 80.

His bandmate Justin Hayward took to the band's official Facebook account to post a tribute dedicated to Edge, writing, "It's a very sad day. Graeme's sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on."

Hayward said when the drummer announced he was retiring from music, he knew the band would never be the same anymore. (read the full post below)

To give a background about the band, Hayward said they were formed together in the late 1960s where Edge wanted it so bad.

"He delivered that beautifully and brilliantly, while creating an atmosphere and setting that the music would never have achieved without his words," he added.

Hayward also revealed his relationship with Edge's parents saying they were very kind to him and lived together.

READ NOW: Jamie Lynn Spears Irates Britney Spears' Fans Over New Revelation - 'Stop Competing with Your Sister!'

Despite them not having anything in common, he said they had fun and laughed all the way.

Bassist John Lodge, another bandmate, also paid his tribute, saying he had beautiful poetry that was the "engine of the room."

Graeme Edge's cause of death was not given, but according to a Beat Magazine UK, the late drummer retired from the band three years ago due to "ill health," however, the band never confirmed whether this is accurate or not.

"The Moody Blues" is known for its songs "Nights In White Satin," "Your Wildest Dreams," "Melancholy Man," "Thursday Afternoon," "Question," and many more.

Fans Mourn The Death of a Legend

After the news of Edge's death circulated online, many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the drummer.

"So sad to hear. Been a huge fan from the beginning with the original five. Hayward, Lodge, Edge, Pinder and Thomas. Rest In Peace. "kick off your muddy boots," and relax. You've earned it!" one fan wrote.

"The Moody Blues helped me survive a very difficult situation, trauma plus an undiagnosed genetic disorder that was eating away my brain tissue and myelin. I owe you all so much. Graeme's poetry helped me find my way through. Rest in Peace, Graeme," another one wrote.

READ ALSO: Park Yoo Chun Banned From All K-Pop, Korean TV Industries' Activities -- Shocking Reason Revealed

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.