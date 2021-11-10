Park Yoo Chun, a former member of TVXQ and JYJ, will no longer appear in any projects in the Korean entertainment industry.

On Wednesday, Park Yoo Chun's management Yesperar Co. Ltd's legal representative delivered the shocking news. The statement officially ended his legacy in the industry following his damaging scandals.

YTN published a copy of the report, confirming that the court approved the injunction filed by the Seoul Central District Court to ban Park Yoo Chun from joining the industry again.

"he court rejected all of Park Yoo Chun's defenses and decided that he should not be involved in any entertainment industry activities such as producing albums, videos, any promotions, appearances on television, etc.," part of the statement said.

The legal representative also extended the company's gratitude toward the court for its wise judgment over Park Yoo Chun's future as an artist. They also pledged to resolve the issue without committing slander or groundless defamation.

The removal of Park Yoo Chun from the industry started after his former manager from Re:Cielo sold his contract to Yesperar.co after years after his probation period ended. However, the new company only wanted to stop the former artist's activities.

Park Yoo Chun's Timeline Of Legal Battle

From being a member of TVXQ and JYJ, Park Yoo Chun hit rock bottom when

In 2019, Park Yoo Chun's ex-girlfriend, Hwang Ha Na, reportedly used Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) but did not receive charges for that. A college student, who was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, reportedly took the drugs with Hwang Ha Na on eight different occasions.



A few days later, Sisa Journal reported that Hwang Ha Na spoke proudly of her connections with high-ranking police officers - the reason why she was never convicted due to drug use.

Park Yoo Chun, on the other hand, tested positive for drugs after declaring in a press conference that he never used substances. He then became a suspect in Hwang Ha Na's drug use and underwent questioning after the police secured evidence.

In July, he was given two years of probation and fined around $1,200. His former agency, C-JeS Entertainment, then terminated his contract after the information emerged.

