After discovering she was pregnant at the age of 16, Jamie Lynn Spears recalls how her family and friends responded.

Her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," will be published in January 2022, The "Zoey 101" alumna is now 30 years old.

Jamie Lynn and Casey Aldridge found out they were expecting a baby in 2007. Things spiraled out of control pretty quickly" after her mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears told her team the news.

"There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved," she wrote. "The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister's PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear."

One after the other, Jamie Lynn said she was persuaded to abort or put the baby up for adoption by people who thought having a baby at this stage in her life was a "bad decision." She then alleged that she was pulled out of school and her phone confiscated, The news was concealed from everyone, including her sister Britney Spears.

"My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat," she added, per the magazine's excerpt. "They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.' I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able help me in my most vulnerable time."

"Britney's condition was spiraling into something more concerning," she wrote, alluding to her sister's 2007 breakdown. "They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy. I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn't want to create any more issues," she added.

In the book excerpt, Jamie Lynn said Britney didn't learn about the pregnancy until it became public knowledge. "To this day," she wrote, "the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers."

Britney Spears' fans think Jamie's confesssions are quite timely though, in a negative manner - as if painting herself to be a victim herself so that the backlash against her would go away.

There’s nothing #JamieLynnSpears could say at this point that will surprise us or that will force the public not to side with @britneyspears After taking advantage of her older sister for over a decade it will only backfire on her. — lizwinter33@yahoo.com (@lizwinter33) November 5, 2021

#JamieLynnSpears is still trying hard to capitalize on her sister. She‘s desperately trying to compete for attention during Britney‘s conservatorship. @jamielynnspears, girl please give up. If you really had sth to say, had you said it BEFORE. #freebritney — Instant Pop Music (@instantPopMusic) November 10, 2021

It can be remembered that back in July, Britney took to Instagram and called out those "closest" to her, which many said included her sister Jamie Lynn.

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote in a since-deleted post. "There's nothing worse than that!!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all...did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE...did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again...NO."

