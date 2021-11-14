Taylor Swift has one of the biggest fandoms of all time, and she will do anything to surprise them every time she enters a new era. Recently, Swifties rejoiced online as the singer announced that she would be releasing a new music video.

According to Variety, one of the biggest crossovers this year will happen on Monday as Swift's upcoming music video is directed by her close friend Blake Lively.

The "All Too Well" hitmaker recently took to her social media accounts to share a 10-second video teaser showing a white wedding cake destroyed by a hand showing a red velvet filling inside.

SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021

"SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," Swift wrote.

The singer co-writes the story, and the music video will be Lively's directorial debut.

After the announcement, many fans took to the reply section to express excitement.

"Taylor Alison Swift!! @taylorswift13 you're going to kill me one of these days... I proceeded to rose up from the dead 'i do it all the time' after 'All Too Well (The Short Film)' just to watch this video and I will surely die again after that," one fan wrote.

"this is so blank space of her and i dont think i can survive another mv like blank space u will fr not hear from me after this drops," another one wrote.

Although Swift did not reveal which song among the "Red (Taylor's Version)" tracklist will have a music video, the outlet stated that it would be "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)"

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Records With 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift broke another record within a day after releasing her long-awaited record "Red.

(Taylor's Version)," which is a re-recorded version of her 2012 album.

Spotify representatives confirmed that the singer broke two records for the music platform on Friday.

The first one is the "most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history," after the album amassed over 90.8 million streams within 24 hours.

The other was the "most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify history," after getting more than 122.9 million streams.

