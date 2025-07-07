Travis Kelce's Support Made Taylor Swift's $360M Masters Deal 'Even More Special'

Taylor Swift's hard-fought reclaiming of her masters was already a career-defining moment. But having boyfriend Travis Kelce by her side made it even more meaningful, according to a source close to the singer.

In May, Swift finalized a $360 million deal to buy back the rights to her first six studio albums—an emotional milestone years in the making. "Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering," a source told PEOPLE. "She's proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way."

The 14-time Grammy winner has officially reclaimed the master recordings of her first six studio albums, bringing closure to a high-profile battle over ownership that began nearly five years ago.

The multi-million-dollar deal, which also includes rights to related visuals like music videos, concert films, album artwork, and photography, marks the end of Swift's long dispute with Big Machine Records and its former owner, Scooter Braun.

After the label sold the masters to investment firm Shamrock Capital, Swift ultimately made the move to purchase them herself, ensuring she now fully owns her foundational work.

The transaction allows Swift to control the material that defined her early career, from her self-titled 2006 debut to 2017's "Reputation. "

Since they started dating in 2023, Kelce consistently been there with Swift throughout everything.

"Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special," the insider explained. "He was honored to support her and he wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

A Calmer Season

After a whirlwind year marked by sold-out stadiums and a Super Bowl run, the couple has finally hit pause. Swift ended her "Eras Tour" in December 2024, while Kelce wrapped his NFL season two months later. Since then, they've been spending their first real downtime together, something both rarely get.

"It's been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways," the source added. "They're incredibly happy and in sync. There's a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that's been really grounding for Taylor and Travis."

They've reportedly split time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, soaking in this "rare" lull. In New York, they've been spotted on low-key dates in the West Village. In Nashville, they've kept a low profile with Swift's family and close circle.

Looking Ahead

With Swift not touring this fall, this will be the first NFL season she's entering without a packed calendar. That means more time to support Kelce on and off the field, a dynamic the couple is looking forward to.

"This fall will be completely different," another insider told PEOPLE. "It's the first season where she's not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar."

Their relationship, kicked off with flirty name-dropping that quickly escalated to globe-trotting arm candy, has now settled into something steadier.

"It wasn't easy but they made it work," the source noted. "Now, they're just soaking it all in."