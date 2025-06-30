Taylor Swift Gives Prom Queen Energy on Romantic Manhattan Date With Travis Kelce, Expert Says

By
Taylor Swift Plans to Cheer on Travis Kelce This Fall
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted over the weekend with a look appropriate for homecoming royalty.

An expert explains that their coordinated ensemble and affectionate gestures implied a more lasting relationship.

The "Lover" singer was spotted wearing a blush-colored midi dress, paired with sand-toned heels. Her boyfriend similarly embraced the lush ambiance by wearing black slacks, white socks, and a freshly laundered button-down shirt.

The couple cut through the crowds gathering alongside the bustling downtown sidewalks, holding hands.

Their coordinated ensembles and the way they held themselves hinted at a more profound connection that did not escape the expert eyes of body language expert Judi James, who spoke to The Mirror. She believes the pair are embodying a "prom king/queen" aesthetic, with an effortless synergy both in appearance and affection.

'The One' Energy and a Hint of Nostalgia

James noticed that Kelce's "paw of a hand" enveloped Swift's in a gesture of "macho protection," while Swift held herself in a demure stance, with lowered head and tucked elbows. According to the expert, the couple's posture resembles that of people "on a freshly romantic first date."

"It's interesting to speculate why these two thirty-somethings seem to want to stay locked in this first-date college look," James said. "It could be a desire to stoke the idyllic romantic side of their relationship or a mutual wish to present each other as 'The One.'"

Swift and Kelce's public displays of affection continue as they approach their second anniversary as a couple. Romance rumors started swirling in mid-2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of Swift's "Eras" Tour stops. She returned the support weeks later by cheering him on at a Chiefs game alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Matty Healy Shades Swift's Album From the Stage

While Swift and Kelce projected picture-perfect chemistry in Manhattan, her most recent ex, Matty Healy, appeared to take a swipe at her from the Glastonbury Festival stage.

"I probably am the best songwriter of my generation," the 1975 frontman said before adding, "A POET... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am." The rock star claimed later that he was joking.

Swift and Healy had a short-lived relationship in 2023.

Tags
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Discussion
Popular Now
You May Also Like