Taylor Swift Gives Prom Queen Energy on Romantic Manhattan Date With Travis Kelce, Expert Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted over the weekend with a look appropriate for homecoming royalty.

An expert explains that their coordinated ensemble and affectionate gestures implied a more lasting relationship.

The "Lover" singer was spotted wearing a blush-colored midi dress, paired with sand-toned heels. Her boyfriend similarly embraced the lush ambiance by wearing black slacks, white socks, and a freshly laundered button-down shirt.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in NYC! pic.twitter.com/EOJLxBQUqv — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) June 29, 2025

The couple cut through the crowds gathering alongside the bustling downtown sidewalks, holding hands.

Their coordinated ensembles and the way they held themselves hinted at a more profound connection that did not escape the expert eyes of body language expert Judi James, who spoke to The Mirror. She believes the pair are embodying a "prom king/queen" aesthetic, with an effortless synergy both in appearance and affection.

'The One' Energy and a Hint of Nostalgia

James noticed that Kelce's "paw of a hand" enveloped Swift's in a gesture of "macho protection," while Swift held herself in a demure stance, with lowered head and tucked elbows. According to the expert, the couple's posture resembles that of people "on a freshly romantic first date."

"It's interesting to speculate why these two thirty-somethings seem to want to stay locked in this first-date college look," James said. "It could be a desire to stoke the idyllic romantic side of their relationship or a mutual wish to present each other as 'The One.'"

Swift and Kelce's public displays of affection continue as they approach their second anniversary as a couple. Romance rumors started swirling in mid-2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of Swift's "Eras" Tour stops. She returned the support weeks later by cheering him on at a Chiefs game alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Matty Healy Shades Swift's Album From the Stage

While Swift and Kelce projected picture-perfect chemistry in Manhattan, her most recent ex, Matty Healy, appeared to take a swipe at her from the Glastonbury Festival stage.

"I probably am the best songwriter of my generation," the 1975 frontman said before adding, "A POET... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am." The rock star claimed later that he was joking.

Matty Healy trolls on stage at Glastonbury:



“I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation — the best, what do we say? A poet.”pic.twitter.com/6cPOXZqGBd — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2025

Swift and Healy had a short-lived relationship in 2023.