"Judas Priest" shocked fans when they announced that they would be postponing the rest of their tour dates in the United States after Richie Faulkner underwent emergency surgery due to his dire health condition. More recently, the guitarist says he can see the "light at the end of the tunnel" as he continues to recover; is the band going back on tour soon?

Taking to the band's official Instagram account, Faulkner gave an update on his situation seven weeks after his surgery, saying he feels "very strong and positive."

The musician said his incisions have "healed very well," and he's going to start his cardiac therapy very soon. (read the full post below)

Regarding his love for music, Faulkner aid he's starting to play the guitar every day with the love and support of his family and fans.

Although the guitarist didn't give an official date on when "Judas Priest" will continue their postponed tour, he said he'll be "back on stage in no time."

"My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front row tickets for the next PRIEST show haha," he added.

To conclude the post, Faulkner said he has a lot of things to be grateful for this year, including his fans' patience, love, and support.

"Lots of love and I'll see you down the front soon, horns held high," he said.

When Will 'Judas Priest' Go Back On Tour?

In early reports, the band said they are relying on Faulkner's doctors when they can re-schedule the dates.

At the time of this writing, "Judas Priest" has yet to announce the official dates for their re-scheduled shows.

The band clarified the tickets that fans initially purchased are still valid.

The tour started in Reading, Pennsylvania, last September 8. Their last show was supposed to be on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, but they had to cancel the rest of their shows following their set at this year's Louder Than Life festival.

Richie Faulkner Almost Died During Louder Than Life Set?

Following his emergency procedure, Faulkner issued a statement saying his doctor told him his medical condition almost took his life.

The guitarist suffered from an aortic aneurysm and completed aortic dissection while performing on stage.

His surgeon told him that other people who had the same condition don't usually "make it to the hospital alive."

Despite the incident, the musician finished his performance on stage. Little did he know, blood had already spilled into his chest cavity.

Faulkner was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent a ten-and-a-half-hour emergency open-heart surgery.

