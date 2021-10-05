"Judas Priest" shocked fans when they announced that they would be postponing their upcoming shows due to Richie Faulkner's health. It appears that he almost died.

Today, the guitarist gave an update regarding his situation, saying his doctor told him his medical condition almost took his life.

According to a statement released by Faulkner, obtained by Rolling Stone, the guitarist suffered from a ruptured aorta that occurred while "Judas Priest" was performing in the "Louder Than Life" festival in Kentucky a few weeks back.

He mentioned that he was having an "aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection."

In addition, his surgeon told him that other people who suffered the same condition as they "don't usually make it to the hospital alive."

The musician mentioned he continued playing the guitar on the show, unaware that blood spilled into his chest cavity.

After their performance, Faulkner was immediately rushed to UofL Health's Rudd Heart and Lung Center, where he had a ten and a half-hour emergency open-heart surgery, which was successful.

He revealed that parts of his chest were replaced with mechanical components; he jokingly said he's "literally made of metal now."

"No bad heart, no clogged arteries. This could've been the end for me." Faulkner said. (via Best Classic Bands)

This is the first time Faulkner had any problems with his heart as he had no history of any condition related to the organ.

He concluded his statement by thanking his fans, friends, and family, who constantly check on him.

"If you can get yourselves checked - do it for me please." He said.

READ ALSO: Jesy Nelson Hits Back at Little Mix? Singer Confesses Ex-Bandmates Were 'Draining' After They Released Alleged Shade Song

'Judas Priest' Postpones Tour

The recent health update comes a week after "Judas Priest" postponed the remainder of their tour across the United States.

According to a previous statement released by Chipster PR & Consulting, they mentioned that they would be postponing their shows because of Faulkner's medical condition.

"It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour." the PR company wrote.

Faulkner's band member, Rob Halford, also took to his Instagram account to say all tickets for the canceled shows are still valid when they reschedule their tour.

In addition, he previously mentioned that Faulkner wouldn't be performing until his doctors give a go signal on when they could reschedule the tour.

At the time of this writing, Faulkner has not given more information on whether the band will continue their shows without him or not.

READ MORE: 'Love For Sale': Old People Are Taking Over Twitter To Promote Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett's Latest Record; Are They Real?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.