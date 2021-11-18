Is it really over?? Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendez break up after 2 years of dating!

Crowd favorite Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendez split after almost 2 years of dating. The pair announced the break up via their instagram pages. The news has left fans heart broken but the singers assured their fans that the friendship bond they had was stronger than ever.

Mendez and Cabello released a joint statement on their respective instagram stories saying "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The lovely couple had began dating quietly around July 2019 in order to protect and keep the relationship private. When the pandemic hit, the pair quarantined together with Cabello's family in Miami.

Shawn informed Entertainment Tonight that he has been thinking about proposing to Camilla. The statement released by Mendez last 2020 was "I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know." The cute couple has been inseparable since then.

The breakup has sent twitter into frenzy! One devastated fan tweeted "First, Zayn and Gigi.Now Shawn and Camilla what's happening? " pertaining to the messy break up between Malik and Hadid.

"Camilla and Shawn still had great memories to cherish tho. Maybe it has a good reason so... Come back soon guys! Hope so." - @Larry28_TWD

"Camilla and Shawn breaking up is gonna be my 13th reason why I don't believe in love anymore." - @stormiismykid

"Camilla and shawn broke up but i'm more worried about who's gonna keep the dogs" - @mrcityxx

Camilla and Shawn had adopted multiple dogs and even had an Instagram for one of their pups @tarzandadog. The pair had welcomed their latest fur baby last November.

@camilacabello wrote. "During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too."

According to Cabello the purpose of the instagram page was to capture and document the cutest moments of Tarzan as he was growing up faster than they thought.

Mendez described the pup as the sweetest boy. He happily gushed that it's like he really has a little boy or a little baby due to Tarzan developing a personality quickly.

