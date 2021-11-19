Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are apparently arranging a reunion with Jennifer Garner, the latter's ex.

The three is said to be planning a holiday get-together with their individual children.

According to a source, OK! magazine that no matter what has happened in the past, the holidays are all about their children.

Lopez and Garner have apparently "connected over their children," despite the fact that they are two quite different individuals.

"It might sound strange to spend the holidays with your ex-husband's new girlfriend, but Jennifer doesn't care what other people think."

Since Affleck and Lopez had rekindled their romance last spring, the latter's children Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, have reportedly gotten close to Affleck's kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

An insider revealed, "If the kids can get along, why can't the parents?"

"I doubt you are ever going to see Jennifer pop up in a JLo music video or hanging out at a Versace fashion show together."

They went on to say, "Just like the chances of JLo baking cookies with Jennifer before heading to book club together is very unlikely."

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's 'Bond'

According to reports, Lopez and Garner have "discovered a common ground" in their devotion for their children.

When it became clear that they were rekindling their love for one other, a source previously told Radarthat the "Alias" actor made sure that she would have a connection with the "Maid In Manhattan" star, "if for nothing else, so that things were not awkward for her kids."

Despite the fact that they will never be great friends, they will always do everything they can to help their children.

Is Jennifer Lopez Planning To Get Married Again?

The 52-year-old, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's "Today" show about the idea of marrying former fiancé and current lover Ben Affleck.

"I don't know, yeah, I think," the "On The Floor" singer remarked. "You know me, I'm a romantic."

"I've always been like way; I've been married a few times, and I still 100% believe in happily ever after."

From 1997 to 1998, Jennifer Lopez was married to Ojania Noa, then from 2001 to 2003, she was married to Cris Judd.

From 2004 to 2014, she was married to March Anthony.

