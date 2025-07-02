Jennifer Lopez's Costly 'Up All Night' Tour Sparks Uproar Over Sudden Delays and Venue Changes

Jennifer Lopez's highly anticipated "Up All Night" international tour is off to a rocky start, with multiple postponements, last-minute venue changes, and mounting frustration from fans, despite strong ticket sales.

The 55-year-old performer announced the tour in April, promising "a few select show dates over the summer" and telling fans, "It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer."

But for some fans, that promise has fallen flat.

A scheduled July 4 performance at the five-star Rixos Radamis hotel in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, has been postponed to July 30 at the artist's request, according to the venue's June 28 statement on social media—just six days before the original date.

The move sparked immediate backlash from fans, many of whom had already booked expensive travel packages to see Lopez live.

"What about people who paid a lot of money to stay in your hotel to see Jennifer Lopez next week?" one Facebook commenter wrote.

Another fan added on Instagram, "From my point of view, it's the best of unprofessional attitude to your fans."

The complaints were echoed across platforms, with one user calling the change "the scam of the century" and another lamenting, "That's not fair. We all bought the rooms due to this performance, and now it is postponed. Very disappointed."

Though guests staying at the hotel were promised free entry to the concert, room rates ranged from $700 to $2,000 per night during the holiday weekend.

Jennifer Lopez proves once again she’s one of the greatest performers. pic.twitter.com/PNkcG5BrJd — PopAxis (@ThePopAxis) May 27, 2025

Similar frustrations emerged in Turkey, where Lopez was initially scheduled to perform on August 5 at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort in Antalya.

The show has been rescheduled for July 23, while the August 5 slot will now take place in Istanbul at Festival Park Yenikapı.

"The event, which was scheduled for August 5, has been [changed] to July 23. We apologize for any inconvenience," the Turkish promoter announced, assuring fans that purchased tickets would still be valid.

Adding to the confusion, a concert in Malaga, Spain, scheduled for July 11, underwent a venue change just two weeks out.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Nose Injury From AMAs Rehearsal Mishap

Instead of performing at the Estadio de Atletismo, Lopez will now appear at the Marenostrum stage in nearby Fuengirola—a venue with 9,000 fewer seats.

Organizers cited "logistical reasons" for the switch.

Despite the disruptions, Lopez's tour promoter maintains confidence in the tour's success.

"The tour is in great shape and everyone is excited for it to kick off," a source told the Daily Mail. "Ticket sales have been phenomenal. Some stadiums have even sold out."

The tour is scheduled to include 19 shows in 11 countries, beginning on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain, and concluding on August 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Additional stops include performances in the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, as well as an unannounced city, reportedly due to "high demand."

While standard tickets remain available across various platforms, meet-and-greet experiences come at a steep price.

According to local media, VIP packages for Lopez's concerts in Italy and Spain are priced between €1,400 and €1,700 (approximately $1,650 to USD 2,000), excluding admission.

The "Up All Night" tour marks Lopez's return to the stage after canceling her 2024 U.S. tour, "This is Me... Live," amid personal turmoil and her split from actor Ben Affleck.

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025.

At the time, Lopez said in a newsletter to fans that stepping back was "the best thing" she could do. "I decided I needed to take some time off to be with my children, family and close friends," she wrote.

Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In recent weeks, she has been spotted arriving at her Los Angeles rehearsal studio and sharing training updates on social media.

Her Las Vegas residency is still set to launch in December.

Lopez's team has not responded to a request for comment.