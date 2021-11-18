Unknown gunmen fatally murdered rapper Young Dolph as he was visiting a cookie business in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Did the 36-year-old rapper, on the other hand, foresee his own demise?

Young Dolph, whose true name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, posted photos on Instagram with a phrase that seemed to anticipate the horrific shooting that occurred lately.

The "Talking to My Scale" artist unveiled a special collaboration with SPRAYGROUND a few months before his demise, which included shoulder bags and backpacks.

Camouflage prints were combined with orange in the bags' designs, and the drawstrings were easily adjustable.

However, it was the phrase that came with the bags that drew the most attention.

The words "RIP ME Apart" are written on the plastic bag in which the merchandise is kept, which internet sleuths believe might refer to tearing open the bag.

Others, however, speculated that the "100 Shots" rapper may have hinted to his death because he had previously stated that he had been a victim of assault for over 20 years.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, one person wrote, "The bag says 'RIP ME' wow. Damn."

Another remarked, "Lord, this said RIP ME JESUS get your rest I hate this for you."

Shooting Near Memphis International Airport

Authorities tweeted on Wednesday said they didn't have any information regarding a probable suspect in the shooting at Makeda's Cookies near the International Airport.

"The terrible shooting murder of rap musician Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the anguish that violent crime carries with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

Young Dolph's cousin Mareno Myers told The Daily Memphian that he had been in town since Monday, visiting their cancer-stricken aunt and handing out Thanksgiving turkeys.

The location of the shooting was also the same location where the rapper promoted the store's cookies in an Instagram video last week, gushing that he'll come back whenever he's in Memphis.

Legacy of Young Dolph

Young Dolph is admired by many musicians in the industry for his unique approach to the music industry.

For years, his music has been under the jurisdiction of his record company, Paper Route Empire.

Chance the Rapper tweeted, "God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago, loved by millions of ppl."

