Singer and songwriter from the 1958 rock band Paul Revere & the Raiders, Keith Allison, reportedly passed away at the age of 79.

It was confirmed by a family spokesperson of Allison that he died last Wednesday, November 17, due to natural causes at his home in Sherman Oaks, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The official Facebook account of Paul Revere & the Raiders shared the news to their fans regarding his passing. Co-member Alex Hart said, "​​It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Keith Allison. We all here in the Raider family are terribly heartbroken. Keith will always be a Raider. Our love goes out to Keith's wife Tina, son Ryeland, daughters Allison and Brenda, and all the grandchildren.



"Keith was a friend to all, and everyone loved Keith. His presence will be strongly missed. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and expressions regarding 'Guitar' Keith," he concluded.

Rest In Peace, Sydney Keith Allison

Sydney Keith Allison was born on August 26, 1942. Before joining the rock band, the Texan native became a co-writer with bandmate Mark Lindsay for "Freeborn Man," which he recorded with Glen Campbell, Jerry Reed, and scores over the years.

According to the mentioned article, Allison then became a member of Paul Revere & the Raiders from 1968 to 1975, in-charge in singing, playing the bass, guitar, and organ.

The songwriter worked with several co-musicians with Sonny & Cher, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, and The Monkees. He also recorded and performed with Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys, The Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Rick Nelson, The Crickets, and Johnny Rivers.

The composer also made a massive contribution to The Monkees' discography and contributed to their early albums from 1966 to 1968, with their self-titled album, "Headquarters," "Head," "Auntie's Municipal Court" with fellow Texan Michael Nesmith, and "The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees."

In 1967, Columbia Records signed him and released his solo album "In Action."

And based on an article from New York Post, aside from working on music, he also got cast as a permanent member of "Where the Action Is" after getting caught on camera during a taping of the Dick Clark's ABC variety show. The staffers told him that he has a resemblance with Paul McCartney.

May his soul rest in peace.

