Boyband Dino, Desi, and Billy member, Billy Hinsche, passed away at the age of 70.

His death was confirmed Saturday, November 20, when Lucie Arnaz, the boyband's Desi Arnaz Jr sister, revealed its cause as giant cell carcinoma. In an Instagram post, she said, "One of the finest humans, friends, storytellers and musicians, on the entire planet just went home to rest."

"Only diagnosed a couple weeks ago, It ravaged him like an out of control train." Arnaz also revealed that his 95-year-old mother "had been in hospice at his sister's house, as well," which coincidentally made them die on the same day within 6 hours in between.

On His Musical Career

According to Rolling Stone, he was born in the Philippines, and the Hinsches moved during his childhood to Beverly Hills, meeting the sons of Arnaz and their other member, Dean Paul Martin, at school.

Thanks to their connections, they formed a trio in the early 50s and quickly signed a record contract. In 1965, they became hitmakers with songs "I'm a Fool" and "Not the Lovin' Kind," which scored them as Beach Boys' opening act that had a more lasting impact on Hinsche's career. After finishing his studies, the publisher also reported that Hinsche joined the Beach Boys as their touring unit and session musician.

The musician's first tenure with the group lasted from 1971 to 1977, with Hinsche participating on all albums from 1972's Carl and the Passions "So Tough" to 1980's Keepin' the Summer Alive. He also came back to the group from 1982 until 1996.

Hinsche also earned accreditation as a background singer with the Beach Boys' Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston on Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," per source.

Rest In Peace, Hinsche

Beach Boys' singer-songwriter Mike Love tweeted the next day since his announced passing and said, "We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We'll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply."

We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. pic.twitter.com/yR6OF2ber4 — Mike Love (@MikeLoveOFCL) November 21, 2021



"All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor."

Love continued, "Very few of us knew the seriousness of his illness and Billy right up until his last couple of months didn't let on to how serious his condition was... The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love."

May his soul rest in peace.

