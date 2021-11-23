On Tuesday, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards unveiled its list of nominees, but the result failed to satisfy BTS' fans.

On its official website, the Academy Awards presented the nominees in each of its 86 categories for the 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show. They reportedly based the result on the artists' releases between September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

However, upon checking the list, BTS only got one nomination as a group.

For this year's ceremony, the K-pop supergroup only made it to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They are currently up in the competition against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (I Get A Kick Out of You), Justin Bieber and benny blanco (Lonely), Coldplay (Higher Power), and Doja Cat + SZA (Kiss Me More.)

Fortunately, Suga's name still appeared after Roget Chahayed nominated MAX's "Blueberry Eyes" under the Producer of The Year, Non-Classical, category.

Upon seeing the list, ARMYs immediately slammed the GRAMMYs and returned the word "Scammys" again.

ARMYs Furious After BTS Only Got One Grammy Nomination

On Twitter, users expressed their rage against the Academy. Some even shared other artists' pass comments after they also got snub.



One fan shared Nicki Minaj, The Weekend, and Zayn Malik - among others -- messages and began a thread for the award-giving body.

The former One Direction member once slammed GRAMMYs and said, "F-k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

"recording academy are so SHAMELESS ... using BTS for views TWICE in one year ??? can't wrap my head around how or why the boys would even say yes to helping present nominations at all after what happened with the scammys in march," one fan added.

Another said, "The SCAMMYs also gave MJ ZERO AWARD even when his BAD album was best selling that year. BTS got robbed FOR SURE."

Back in March, ARMYs already started calling the Academy as Scammys and alleged that they took advantage of the K-pop idols.

For what it's worth, the idols lost the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who scored the milestone for their "Rain On Me" collaboration.

After what happened, fans began rubbing onto GRAMMYs' faces that BTS does not need them at all.

