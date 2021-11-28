Matt Doran, an Australian TV presenter, apologized to Adele on air after revealing he hadn't listened to the singer's new album 30 before their exclusive interview. Doran admitted to making a "bad mistake" and said he deserved the "torrent of hate and ridicule from across the world" in response to the incident.

During a recent interview with Adele, the Weekend Sunrise host acknowledged that he had "only had the privilege of hearing" her new tune Easy On Me. Doran had been given the opportunity to listen to the singer's complete long-awaited new album, 30, but had overlooked a work email giving a link to it, leaving him unprepared for the interview, which was never broadcasted.

"This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I'm being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging, I deserve and I totally own," Doran said on his show.

He continued, "I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career. I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren't to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele's album was the industry's most prized secret."

He detailed that the day after, after they landed in London, an email came through from Sony. It didn't mention Adele but it did contain a link to her album. However, he revealed that he really was not able to open it.

"The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it, by an absurdly long margin, the most important email I've ever missed in my life. But all that doesn't matter. Because by missing the album link, however I might try to justify it, I've insulted Adele," he explained.

He was quick to explain.

"To Adele, I say, I'd never have knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry. I also apologise to Adele's Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error, have been denied this interview and the insight into her character."

According to initial reports, Adele walked out of the interview. Doran denied this.

He claimed that it had just gone over time.

"Adele didn't storm out, In fact, it was the polar opposite. What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes. The majority of the chat was about the album. I told her, 'I've only had the privilege of hearing "Easy on Me", but not the other tracks'," he explained.

