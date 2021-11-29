Jennifer Lopez is said to have made a big request of Ben Affleck because she wants security.

According to reports, the "Hustlers" actress couldn't wait for the "Batman v. Superman" star to propose to her, which is why she is the one pleading with him to do so.

According to Woman's Day, the "Jenny From The Bronx" singer is convinced that her relationship with Affleck will endure this time, so there's no reason for her to wait any longer.

Lopez left Affleck "a sneaky jest about her 'barren' ring finger," according to a source.

"She enjoys the commitment of marriage and sees no need to put it off."

The insider said, "Long before Ben strolled back into her life, she wanted the stability of marriage, and she's starting to become antsy trying to lock down a date."

Because the couple is said to have conventional family values, Lopez was taken aback by the length of time it took Affleck to propose to her.

The actress-singer allegedly doesn't understand what's preventing her fiancé from proposing, but it's not like the "Gone Girl" actor doesn't want to marry Lopez because he does.

When he proposes, he just has one significant concern.

"He's sincerely concerned that he'll send her down the same drunken path as Jennifer Garner."

"It's natural for him to be worried," they said, "but he's got a terrific sobriety team behind him, and Jen's spoken to the majority of them, both as a group and individually."

Jennifer Lopez, thankfully, is allegedly all in when it comes to having a future with Ben Affleck, as she is aware of what has occurred to her beloved in recent years and is believed to be a huge support system for him today.

Lopez is said to have told Affleck that she will always be there for him, even if he relapses, although she does want to draw a line between being his lover and her boyfriend's recovery coach.

But there's one thing she'll do if things go wrong for Affleck: she'll devise a safety plan.

Despite the claims, this study should be taken with a grain of salt.

Though fans have seen Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together a lot recently, there's no evidence or proof that the "Selena" actress is urging her lover to propose to her behind closed doors.

There's also no evidence that she's concerned about Affleck's sobriety, as he's been sober for several years, even before they restarted their relationship.

