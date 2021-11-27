Is it appropriate to congratulate Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn?

According to OK! magazine, the British actor had already proposed to the "All Too Well" singer at a private dinner in London.

Despite the fact that the pair has been together for years, the 31-year-old award-winning singer and songwriter was surprised when her partner proposed to her during that period.

Joe took Taylor to her favorite restaurant in the U and urged her to close her eyes because he had a surprise for her, according to a source.

"He then asked her to marry him by slipping a large diamond ring on her engagement finger," the person continued.

Of course, the "Red" singer is alleged to have answered yes.

According to the insider, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been busy preparing their wedding, which is set to take place "shortly," since the romantic night.

The "shortly" is said to be on December 13, Taylor's 32nd birthday.

Taylor's pals are apparently ecstatic for her because they've been hearing her talk about marriage and establishing a family for quite some time.

"She has lots of individuals who can help her bring her idea to reality, including Joe," the insider continued. Taylor is certain she's discovered her true love."

The Reality of Taylor Swift's Engagement

Taylor Swift's engagement was not the first to be reported by a publication. For years, rumors that she's already married have been circulating.

Fans hadn't seen the "Teardrops On My Guitar" hitmaker in months before she hid and married Joe Alwyn, according to WHO magazine.

They also said that the blonde beauty wanted to spend as much time as she could with her partner because the epidemic had pushed them apart.

Despite the fact that they haven't been photographed in months, an insider informed Entertainment Tonight that there is a good explanation for it that has nothing to do with weddings or engagements.

"They've been keeping their contact with the outside world relatively low-key in order to protect it."

Taylor Swift has apparently discussed her intentions with friends and may see herself marrying Joe Alwyn, despite the fact that they are not married or engaged, according to the assertions of the sites.

As a result, it's preferable to wait for Taylor to make an announcement via social media or through her publicists.

