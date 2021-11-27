Kelly Clarkson is rumored to be vying for the title of new Christmas queen.

Mariah Carey, who is known for classic Christmas songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and other songs and albums to mark the holiday season, will be dethroned by the "American Idol" alum.

Kelly has been doing the same thing in recent months, releasing Christmas tunes left and right, according to reports.

According to the National Enquirer, the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will compete with Mariah Carey, who is well-known for her support of Kelly.

"Mariah has always been a strong supporter of Kelly, but that's because she never regarded her as a danger."

"Now that Kelly is working so hard to capture the Christmas market, Mariah no longer views her as so innocent," they continued.

The "Through the Years" singer also pledged to outdo Kelly's Christmas hits with the tunes she'll be releasing for the holidays.

After all, according to the outlet, she is the true Christmas queen.

Mariah Carey is also claimed to be threatened, as she should be, according to the source.

"Kelly is a driven woman who is hell-bent on stealing Mariah's place. But if she thinks Mariah would go through with it without a struggle, she's incorrect."

"She should prepare for battle," the source warned.

Kelly's past events, especially her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, have made her a stronger person, and she is ready to let go of her old habits.

According to the insider, "The Voice" coach will not back down in her battle with her ex-husband and will not be playing nice and giving the same attitude when it comes to stealing Mariah's Christmas crown.

"Kelly aspires to be number one and is ready to seize the opportunity. So be it if Mariah doesn't like it. She's not going to hide."

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Engaged? Joe Alwyn Reportedly Popped The Question During Intimate Dinner

The Real Story Behind the Christmas Feud

The National Enquirer's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kelly Clarkson isn't trying to steal Mariah Carey's position, despite the fact that she's been releasing a number of Christmas-themed tunes recently.

It's clear that the outlet was merely putting them against one other because they're both releasing albums with the same concept.

READ MORE: Madonna Called Out For Posting Risqué Pictures on Instagram -- 'This Is Not An Adult Site'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.