Recently, Ben Affleck revealed small information about his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez a few months after being official.

The 49-year-old star became a part of the WSJ Magazine cover for the December/January issue and admitted some changes in his life while "Bennifer 2.0" is happening. For years, Affleck noted the source that he focused on taking care of himself and his kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, which he shared with Jennifer Garner over the last few years.

"Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified," he confessed after knowing that living without work would not kill him. "The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband."

The 'Beautiful' Return of Bennifer 2.0

Affleck and Lopez made themselves official through a birthday post on Instagram and once again announced to the world that they are back together since 2004. And as the "The Town" actor would describe their renewed relationship, he said it is "definitely beautiful" to him.

"One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that," Affleck spilled. "My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am -- which is not perfect."

"But somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable." "It's hard to say who benefits more, I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out. And then I'll light it on fire," he proposed.

READ ALSO: Common And Tiffany Haddish Split After A Year: Ex-Couple's Reason For Break Up Explored

Affleck: "I'm More Comfortable Just Learning To Find A Boundary"

When talking about the couple's publicization of their relationship, he told the magazine that he had no plans to discuss it. "You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it's not wise to share everything with the world," he replied.



"There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they're not shared with the rest of the world," Affleck said while admitting he is more comfortable about setting boundaries of what he can share.

"I'm more comfortable just learning to find a boundary between things that I want to share and things that I don't. I don't know if it's good or bad. I don't," the 49-year old told WSJ.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Appears In New Ivy Park x Adidas Trailer Striking A Pose With These Special Guests, Here's How Fans Reacted

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.