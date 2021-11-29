Speculations about Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common ending their budding relationship after only a year together have become media outlets' main topic of discussion.

A report from People confirmed that Haddish and the "Blue Sky" singer had already decided to go on their separate ways.

According to an inside source, the celebrity couple was "never in the same city together" due to their hectic schedules and that the pair were "just too busy for a serious relationship."

Netizens had also betted against the couple lasting over the one-year mark as one person even tweeted “I knew Common & Tiffany Haddish wouldn’t last… his ex was Angela Rye… let’s be serious here.”

I knew Common & Tiffany Haddish wouldn’t last … his ex was Angela Rye … let’s be serious here — Blade Pinderhughes 🎭🇭🇹 (@RegalCourtier7) November 29, 2021

Tiffany Haddish and Common's Breakup

According to the article, the lovebirds' sudden breakup shocked everyone as it's only been over a year since Tiffany Haddish admitted to having a romantic relationship with the musician. During an interview, Haddish confirmed she's dating Common back in August 2020 with host Steve-O on his show, "Steve-O's Wild Ride."



The 41-year old proudly revealed that she was indeed taken by someone older than her and said, "I am in a relationship." At the time of the interview, the couple had sported the same hairdo, which was skin-shaved heads and noticeably looked identical as they started to refer to themselves as "twins."

READ ALSO: Rico Nasty Voices Out Sufferings While On Tour With Playboi Carti, Singer's On The Road Experience Explored

How Tiffany Haddish and Common Started Dating

Entertainment Tonight reported that Common had first met the "Girls Trip" starlet two years ago while filming on the movie "The Kitchen." Haddish insisted that there "wasn't anything sexual or anything like" between the two of them since she had her eyes set "on something else" when they were introduced, per source.

The pair also confirmed that they went on a virtual Bumble date during lockdown season due to the ongoing global pandemic. They had a real connection during that online meeting as "sparks started to fly," and their chemistry was off the roof.

Soon enough, they were spotted in public together as they were seen attending a Black Lives Matter protest a few months after becoming girlfriend and boyfriend. "And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f-cking [ever since,]" the comedian bluntly said.



READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Up For A New Era: What Did The Punk Pop Princess Prepare For Her Biggest Comeback Yet?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.