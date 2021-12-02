Best known for working as Led Zeppelin's tour manager, Richard Cole, passed away at the age of 75, Monday, December 2, 2021.

The singer from the group, Robert Plant, paid his tribute to his former associate and friend through his social media, attaching a blurry photo of the two. He wrote in the caption, "Farewell Ricardo... sadly no more tall tales... brave to the end."

According to Express, Cole used to work with the legendary rock band from 1968 to 1980. Aside from Led Zeppelin, he also worked with other music giants, including Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath, Lita Ford, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Rest In Peace, Richard Cole

Richard Cole was born on January 2, 1946. During mid-'60's, Ultimate Classic Rock reported that he had been practicing and working in the live music business while still a teenager.

He used to work for The Who, the New Vaudeville Band, and Vanilla Fudge in those days. By 1968, he started becoming Led Zeppelin's tour manager by connecting with their manager Peter Grant, whom he met while managing the New Vaudeville Band.

The publisher also stated that the late manager "reshaped" the live-music industry for English bands touring in the United States. He thought of the idea of normalizing touring bands to bring their gear and crew overseas, compared to renting outside and hiring American teams during their time.

Cole also had a history of substance abuse through his term handling the rock band, which later on made him dismissed as the tour manager following their final European tour in 1980.

Twelve years later, he published his own book, titled "Stairway to Heaven: Led Zeppelin Uncensored," which caused the band members in anger, as they accused the former tour manager of exaggeration in their "debauched activities," as per source.

In the end, the two sides still ended up on good terms. Richard Cole was even invited for the group's 2007 reunion show and the "Celebration Day" film premiere in 2012.

As of writing, no reports could confirm what became the cause of his death. Fans of the British group have also left their message, leaving tributes to the one who passed.

RIP Richard Cole, Led Zeppelin’s road manager and inner circle member. This was sad news to wake up to. pic.twitter.com/Vc9e4WdGDP — heartofmarkness (@HeartofMarkness) December 2, 2021

God bless his rock ‘n’ roll heart. Much love to you Sean. I will never forget Richard Cole.♥️ https://t.co/5vO5x1bmU2 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) December 2, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

