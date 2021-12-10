Death Tones - The Best Metal Tracks in Video Games

Whether you're ripping and tearing through hordes of monstrosities or trying to save your zombified boyfriend, metal music can be the perfect accompaniment to your video game exploits.

Today, we're looking at some of the complete bangers that are featured in video games, and boy do they slap and then some.

At Doom's Gate - DOOM (1991)

The granddaddy of video game metal tracks cannot be omitted from any list that claims to document such music.

The perfect introductory compliment to DOOM's frantic and violent gameplay, At Doom's Gate is the original methal anthem of video games and for first-person shooters especially.

Duke's Theme - Duke Nukem Forever

While the final game was less than mind-blowing and quite the anticlimax for how long people had waited for it, the game's main theme (creatively titled, Duke's Theme) is one of things in the game that is worthy of compliment.

Performed by Metal Hall of Famers Megadeth, the band really captured the badass-ness of both the games and the character of Duke himself when they recorded the modern version of the alien asskicker's theme.

Gargos Komplete Dynamic Theme - Killer Instinct (2014)

Venturing to the outskirts of Dark/Heavy Metal territory and featuring a chunky riff reminiscent of bands like Machine Head and Mastodon, this theme for the fighter Gargos introduced in Season 3 of the Killer Instinct reboot harnesses many genre influences to produce a hardcore and fearsome track.

Nightmare - Nightmare Reaper

Born from the majestic musical mind of video game composer and all-round instrument aficionado Andrew Hulshult, Nightmare Reaper's eponymous track gives you a lucid dreaming/sleep paralysis intro before gradually building to its more menacing main riff, adding in a touch of melancholic guitar work.

Taking heavy inspiration from the OG FPS DOOM, Nightmare Reaper emulates its forefather with an equally destructive and fitting soundtrack.

War - Nail'd

A game that sadly didn't find a mainstream audience and was lost to the milieu of racing games that littered the market in the 2010's, this ATV racer had a killer soundtrack that wasn't experienced by enough people.

The track War in particular has a bestial riff that only adds to the intensity of the off-road racing, extreme stunts, and the game's emphasis on speed and destruction.

Departure to Destruction - DUSK

Another fantastic track from Andrew Hulshult, this track is just one of many modern classics featured on the title DUSK.

Making full use of the angry guitar riffs and meaty double-bass of the drums, this track paces itself beautifully as it ebbs and flows between slower and up tempo moments.

Battleship Theme (Stage 8) - Hard Corps: Uprising

What could be categorised as something along the lines of "Future Space Metal", this theme for Hard Corps: Uprising's Stage 8 is a great track that's tucked away on a game only enjoyed by a small chunk of people.

The speed and intensity of the track fit and flow really well with the arcade action, just like all video game music should.

Infectious Cadaver - Killing Floor

The Killing Floor games are an all-out celebration of massacre and bloodshed, and the original soundtrack is no different.

Featured in the first KF game and played on the Foundry and Wyre stages, this beast is just what you want blasting against your eardrums when you're tearing beings limb from limb.

Corpse Brawler - Splatterhouse (2010)

The Splatterhouse reboot of 2010 was actually a game filled with goofy humor, dark themes, and more than just a few gratuitous ways to smash ungodly monsters into piles of squishy mess.

The soundtrack captured the essence of the game's soul to a tee, and while there are many tracks on it's soundtrack that are worth a listen, Corpse Brawler is a burst of raw energy, as many of the encounters in the game are.

BFG Division - DOOM (2016)

The modern equivalent of the original's At Doom's Gate, BFG Division is arguably the magnum opus of composer and elite shredder Mick Gordon, the main man behind the music of both DOOM and DOOM Eternal.

There's no real written words that can do BFG Division justice. It just has to be listened to.

Children of the Elder God - Alan Wake

A brilliant bit of set piece music used during Alan Wake's fight against the twisted Taken on the concert stage, this Rock/Metal fusion piece is an absolute gem that adds just the right amount of humor to the dark and serious tones of the mysterious third-person adventure.

Fulgore's Theme - Killer Instinct (2014)

There's many classic video game tunes that have been born from fighting game characters themes over the years, whether that's from Street Fighter, Super Smash Brothers, or King of Fighters.

Killer Instinct dishes out many fist-pumping tracks, one of which is Fulgore's Theme in the 2013 reboot, which accurately reflects the robot's complete lack of empathy and the brutality he inflicts on his enemies.

Viking Zombies Sail on Lightning Seas - Lollipop Chainsaw

While the game itself was an oddball creation, the soundtrack was a metal masterpiece pure and simple.

A blazing intro kicks off the tune with absolute power, and the remainder of the song smacks of Avenged Sevenfold and Iron Maiden in just the right measure.

Meathook - DOOM Eternal

One can pick out many a track from any of the DOOM games and point to its musical brilliance, but my personal favourite for DOOM Eternal is Meathook.

As well as being a phenomenal song, Meathook (as with all the tracks in the modern DOOM games) was made with slaying aliens and space demons in mind, and with that the track gains so much more valor and value thanks to the developers knowing you'd be listening to it whilst slicing Cyberdemons in twain.

Super Gore Nest and The Only Thing They Fear is You are also very worthy of any metal fan's time.

Did we miss any? Of course we did. Feel free to comment with your own metal favourite below.

