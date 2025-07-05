Jury Struggles Over Diddy Trial – Birthday Scrapbook Adds Twist: Love Message or Manipulation?

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," took the stand earlier in the trial to detail what she described as years of psychological and sexual abuse.

The defense, however, introduced the scrapbook as part of an effort to cast doubt on her allegations.

In the message, Mia wrote, "I love you forever and eva and eva," a sentiment Diddy's attorney Brian Steel emphasized as inconsistent with her testimony.

A scrapbook created by one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistants has been entered into evidence and made publicly viewable as the jury deliberates in the music mogul's federal criminal trial.

The book, originally crafted for Diddy's 45th birthday, includes a heartfelt message from the woman, who has accused Combs of rape and sexual assault during testimony.

Steel argued that the scrapbook suggests a more affectionate relationship than Mia's account implied.

"If someone is capable of writing such words in a personal gift, it raises serious questions about the credibility of her accusations," Steel told the court.

Mia, however, maintained under cross-examination that her actions were the result of "psychological abuse," which she said left her feeling powerless to leave the relationship.

"That scrapbook doesn't reflect how I really felt. It reflects how much control he had over me," she told jurors.

TMZ first revealed the contents of the scrapbook, and court officials later confirmed them.

The development comes as the jury deliberates on five federal charges against Combs, including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted, the 54-year-old rapper and entrepreneur could face life in prison.

As of Tuesday, the jury had reached verdicts on four of the five charges but remained deadlocked on the racketeering conspiracy count.

"We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," the jury wrote in a note to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Both the prosecution and defense requested that the judge urge the jury to continue deliberating.

This is not the first challenge the jury has faced. On Monday, jurors submitted a note stating that one member was struggling to follow the judge's legal instructions and also asked for clarification on the charges related to drug distribution, which are linked to the racketeering allegation.

Combs has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty. He has not publicly commented during the trial.

The case is one of the most closely watched in the music industry, with implications not only for Combs' legacy but also for how power dynamics and abuse in the entertainment world are addressed in federal courtrooms.

A verdict is expected later this week.