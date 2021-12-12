CharlestheFirst, an electronic music producer, has been found dead in a Nashville hotel room. He was only 25.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department first reported that CharlestheFirst, whose real name is Charles Ingalls, was found unresponsive by a friend on Friday. He was scheduled to perform in a sold-out show on Saturday at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, before his death.

The first responders did not immediately disclose his cause of death. Still, they revealed that there are pending autopsy and toxicology reports that would expose the cause and manner of his untimely passing.

Meanwhile, the police found no signs of foul play.

Lab Group, the EDM producers' trio that included CharlestheFirst delivered the saddening news. It also paid tribute to the late young music producer whose life had been cut short by the tragic event,

"Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him. A son, a brother, a friend, a poet and an absolutely brilliant musician. He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of," the statement went on.

Lab Group then expressed how much the members love him. With his death, the group promised to honor and cherish him and his legacy.

In the end, they asked for CharlestheFirst and his family's privacy amid the darkest day of their lives.

Colleagues, Fans Remember DJ CharlestheFirst

Following the announcement of his death, his fellow musicians and fans took their heartbreak online while paying tribute to the late musical genius.

Dance Safe wrote, "We're heartbroken to hear of #charlesthefirst passing. He was an avid supporter of DanceSafe and harm reduction. Scooted up to our booth to thank us for being there at his festival in Wyoming. We have lost a truly lovely person in the world and our community."

READ ALSO: Robbie Shakespeare Cause of Death Tragic: Did Sly & Robbie's Bassist Die Due To Health Issues?

"Everything you did was so genuine and full of love and it was infectious," EDM musician Maddy O'Neal said. "Thanks for always checkin up on me even though we were on opposite tour schedules and rarely got to kick it."

CharlestheFirst was supposed to join the 2022 music festival arranged by Electric Forest. The String Cheese Incident, which had been postponed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, named CharlestheFirst as one of its performers.

Unfortunately, with his death, there would be one seat no one else could cover.

READ MORE: Bronski Beat Founder Steve Bronski Dead At 61: Was His Cause Of Death Suicide?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.