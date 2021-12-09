Sly & Robbie's Robbie Shakespeare has died, multiple sources confirmed. He was 68.

Shakespeare, a Grammy-winning bassist, left his fans and listeners heartbroken following his untimely death. His manager and the other people close to him delivered the saddening news, confirming he died in Miami on Wednesday.

The music icon's friend, manager, and producer Guillaume Bougard sent a statement to CNN, disclosing they kept on praying for a miracle, but "it was not enough."

He then disclosed that Robbie Shakespeare's cause of death was due to complications after undergoing kidney and liver transplants a year ago. The manager did not reveal the exact complications the musician suffered from.

Bougard expressed how tough the situation they are currently in right now. Still, he took his time to describe his late friend as an "absolute musical wizard."

Meanwhile, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport Olivia Grange called Shakespeare one of the country's greatest musicians alongside his duo, Sly Dunbar.

Minister Grange saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare. Robbie's loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be sorely missed.



"I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare has died," she said in a statement. "This fantastic team took bass playing and drumming to the highest level as they made music for themselves as a group, and for many other artists locally and internationally."

Grange also predicted how the music industries across the globe would feel his death.

Robbie Shakespeare's Legacy

Before his death, Shakespeare was able to record and/or produce over 30,000 tracks. He famously collaborated with other famous musicians and artists, including Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Peter Tosh, Jackson Browne, and Grace Jones, among others.

In 2020, he ranked 17th in Rolling Stone's list of greatest bass players of all time.

"No other musical entity in the post-Marley era has been so omnipresent in shaping the sound of Jamaica and bringing it to the world," the magazine wrote, explaining why Shakespeare deserved the spot.

On top of that, he became the recipient of 13 Grammy nominations and won two of which - one in 1984 for Best Reggae (Anthem) and the other was in 1998 for Best Reggae Album (Friends).

Shakespeare and Dunbar famously gave life to several movies by giving them the best soundtracks, like "Poetic Justice."

