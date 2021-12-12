David Lasley, a long-time backup singer in the American music scene, has died. He was 74.

Billboard confirmed the saddening passing of Lasley, who worked as a backup for several musicians in the industry in the past years. He famously collaborated with several singers in the past, including Bonnie Raitt for his "I Ain't Gonna Let You Break My Heart Again."

On Twitter, Raitt shared an image of Lasley alongside a message to honor his life and contribution to the industry.

"I am so sorry to hear of the passing of yet another beautiful friend and bright light in our music world, golden voiced David Lasley. Most widely known from his many years singing backup with James Taylor, some great solo albums, and also adding his exquisite, souldful high harmonies to most of my Grammy-winning breakthrough albums in the early 90's," Raitt said.

He also said he lost his good friend with Lasley's passing before saying he would miss him and remember him in every record the late musician became part of.

The news outlet nor Raitt did not disclose David Lasley's cause of death. However, his niece recently revealed more details about his passing.

How Did David Lasley Die?

Denise French, Lasley's niece, recently disclosed that the late musician reportedly died due to cancer. She added that he battled against the dreaded disease in the past seven months.

With his death on Thursday, everyone close to him referred to his cause of death as something "severe."

Meanwhile, Lasley's friend Arnold McCuller launched a GoFundMe page before his death to help his family amid the trying times. So far, it already has $121,978 donations from 696 people.

The same post revealed that the former backup singer became a surviving amputee and spent more time recovering in an unmentioned medical facility.

"Every donation will help alleviate the stress of his financial burden so David can focus on the journey he now faces as a motivated, surviving amputee. If you can't afford to give anything please share this message to help spread the word," the description said.

Lasley worked as a singer, songwriter, and recording artist in the past decades. In 2013, he appeared in the "20 Feet From Stardom" documentary about backup singers. The flick won the Best Documentary Feature at the 2014 Academy Awards.

