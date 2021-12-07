Ed Sheeran confessed to almost killing Elton John while filming the music video of their new song, "Merry Christmas."

Sheeran recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Friday to discuss his holiday song with John. He also revealed a tragic event that happened that almost killed the 74-year-old music icon.

According to the 30-year-old "Shape of You" hitmaker, he almost hurt John with a bell.

"On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head," he recalled.

Sheeran then recalled his horror as he saw it flying in the air. Despite the mishap, he is proud that the music video is wild as they made parodies of all British music videos related to the Christmas season.



Ed Sheeran, Elton John Share Blessings To Others

Although they almost faced a tragic event on the music video set, both singers chose to look at the brighter side and agreed to split the profits to donate them to causes they want to help.

John will highly likely reserve his earnings and give them to the Elton John AIDS Foundation he founded in 1992. Meanwhile, Sheeran confirmed he would donate his salary to Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation to help kids under the age of 18 have music lessons and score access to instruments.

Before their collaboration, the duo has already shared a blooming friendship over the years. In fact, John reportedly checks on him every day.

"I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told Lowe in a separate interview in November. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."

Sheeran reportedly receives timely updates about their song from John himself, including its current position in several charts.

Before gracing "Merry Christmas," they already collaborated for another Christmas classic, "Love Actually." Sheeran previously told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that he initially had doubts about making a Christmas song.

