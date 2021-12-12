Rod Wave recently shared the snippet for his song "Nirvana," it amassed a lot of attention online for all the wrong reasons after fans alleged that the track is his "suicide note." More recently, the rapper broke his silence to set the record straight about the allegations.

The Florida-based artist recently took to his Instagram live to call out the public for their "overreaction." He clarified the song is a "fictional track," meaning it's not his suicide letter.

"Why the fuck people take that shit and just say that was my suicide letter? That's not how that works. That's not how suicide letters work. You don't go to a studio and record a suicide letter." he said. (via XXL Magazine)

Explaining the situation, Wave said fans who listen to his music and work knew that his track doesn't have a deeper meaning, but blogs and "s*** posting" shared articles that alleged the "suicide letter" drama.

"that's not true, bro," he added.

Rod Wave's 'Nirvana' Aims to Grab Attention?

Aside from the abovementioned issue, the Wave also addressed the ongoing speculation that "Nirvana" was released to grab the public's attention.

The rapper clarified he's not looking for new attention because he's already famous.

"You forgot who the f*** I was? I don't need new attention. Did you not see my tour? Did you not see my album sales? I don't need no extra attention," he said.

In addition, the rapper revealed he had already deleted some of his social media accounts because of the "extra attention" that he didn't need.

Wave's address comes just a day after releasing a teaser for his track "Nirvana," which had fans sharing their conspiracy theories over the hip hop song.

The lyrics read, "If you're hearing this it's too late / I've been writin' this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow's doomsday."

Some parts talk about how he tried to fight the pain, but it ate him alive, meaning he had already lost the battle against his emotions.

Later on, the 22-year-old rapper responded to a fan's concern, saying he's sorry that he scared his followers because of the lyrics of his song. He also clarified that it was a "suicide prevention" track.

