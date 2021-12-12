Despite being siblings, Grammy-winning artists Finneas revealed that he didn't want his sister Billie Eilish to be involved in his solo album until it was finished; what could be his reason?

The 24-year-old producer recently told Rolling Stone that he'd be honored to make solo music or collaboration with Eilish in the future. Still, for his debut record titled "Optimist," he said his sister didn't have any contribution to the album because he locked himself and worked on it alone.

Since he considers himself a "tough audience," Finneas said his mind works differently. When he hears compliments from his team regarding his song, he would immediately think that it is already finished rather than working more on its improvements.

Even though he worked on his debut album alone and with no comments from anyone, Finneas said his next record would be more of a collaborative effort.

Billie Eilish New Album Coming Out Soon?

After the success of Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," Finneas confirmed that the follow-up for the record is already in the works, and they've already started writing new music.

He said they are very excited to start working on the tracks themselves.

"We've got the net in the ocean, and we're picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I'm really excited. I think we've got a lot to say," he added. (via iHeart)

Finneas Doesn't Want to Embody His Sister's Music.

In a previous interview with GQ, Finneas made it clear that he doesn't want to be as famous as Eilish; he also explained why he didn't want his music to be tied with his sister as it sounds very different than her style.

He mentioned that if he did pattern his music writing to the "Bad Guy" songstress, it would sound "less unique."

"It was always about doing justice to the songs. And I come from a much more traditional place instrumentally," he said.

The record producer grew up in a band which heavily experimented with the sound of orchestration, drum kit, bass, and guitars, which heavily influenced his latest album.

He later clarified that he would only make music that he wanted to make and for the people who show up to his concerts who like his music.

"I'm not trying to sell out arenas worldwide and therefore I need to put out songs that have mass appeal," he added.

