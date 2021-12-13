Jennifer Lopez was said to be haunted by the pain Ben Affleck caused her years ago as a result of his alleged adultery.

In fact, the singer of "Jenny From the Block" hasn't forgiven him for his errors from more than 15 years ago.

But, according to the National Enquirer, things are about to change because JLo is apparently planning to make him pay - physically.

The "Gone Girl" actor's background as a bad boy is something the Latina recalls to this day, and an insider told the publication that "his conduct has a consequence."

According to a source, there was a time in 2002 when Ben continued to frequent a strip club while still seeing JLo.

But now that they're back together, the "Maid In Manhattan" actress is apparently holding her partner responsible for his previous indiscretions by having him pay for the expenses she's racked up.

"He's like her personal money account," the insider added.

"He pays for them private jet flights, holidays, hotels, a costly present from apparel to jewelry, and good eating anytime they go out," the source continued.

Aside from the aforementioned, Jennifer Lopez, who has a claimed net worth of $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is also paying the "Batman v. Superman" actor "the limos are all on his bill, too, and he's always buying her things," according to the "Batman v. Superman" star.

"It's paradoxical because he's not nearly as valuable as she is - but he understands that he's repaying an emotional as well as a financial obligation."

Ben Affleck's net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Ben Affleck Paid For All Of Jennifer Lopez's Expenses: The Truth

When you look at their net worth, it's hard to believe Jennifer Lopez is forcing her boyfriend Ben Affleck to pay for everything as a kind of retaliation.

So it's unlikely that the "Hustlers" actress will insist on her lover picking up the tab every time they go out.

There's also no evidence that Ben Affleck cheated on JLo when they were still together. The National Enquirer's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Bennifer would not be able to renew their connection if the pair has unresolved concerns from the past.

