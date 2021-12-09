Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are apparently planning a major move forward in their relationship.

According to Woman's Day, the country singer supports his wife's desire for additional children.

Despite the fact that Keith and Nicole already have two children, they apparently feel that adding a third child will complete their family and that they will adopt.

The "Big Little Lies" star is allegedly looking forward to going through the full adoption process again because she feels it will be beautiful.

"What's even more remarkable this time is she's madly in love with her husband, and they have two lovely children who are just as enthusiastic as she is about having a little brother or sister," the insider told the tabloid.

The Australian artist was allegedly hesitant to adopt at first. But, after realizing how difficult it would be to conceive naturally, he ultimately accepted.

"Nicole and Keith have been working hard this year," the insider claimed, "but lockdown has made them understand what's essential."

"They've wanted to do this for a long time, but life, the epidemic, and work have all gotten in the way." They're planning their responsibilities around some real family time this year."

According to the site, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have already filed the adoption paperwork.

The A-listers are certain that they will have another child soon.

The Real Story Behind Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Adoption Plans

News of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman having a third child via adoption has been going on for years.

The reports, however, yielded no results.

In reality, the Australian celebrities haven't even hinted or confirmed that they want to conceive a third child, let alone adopt a kid.

Nicole already has four children, two of whom she adopted during her relationship with Tom Cruise. It wouldn't make sense for Keith and Nicole to add to their family. The other two are her children from her marriage to Keith.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have also been said to be attempting to conceive naturally, although this does not appear to be true.

It's practically impossible for the blonde bombshell to get pregnant now that she's 54 years old.

