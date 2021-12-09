Slim 400 has reportedly died.

Vincent Cohran, the 33-year-old up-and-coming rapper's real name, was shot down in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday evening, according to a report by TMZ.

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting and how many suspects were involved in the crime.

One of the rapper's friends, Mud Dolla Mayor, took to his social media asking for the musician to "pull through."

He said in a statement, along with a picture of Slim 400, "Pull thru not tryna hear the Bs I'm hear'n pray for @slim400blk."

Fans are heartbroken over the news of Slim 400's death that they immediately paid online respects, with some hailing him as a trailblazer in his community.

Hip-hop blog Passion of the Weiss also posted a tribute, saying, "RIP Slim 400."

"A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history - who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force."

Slim 400 was born to military parents in Germany and moved back to Los Angeles when he was a toddler and was raised in Compton.

He was discovered and signed by Pu$haz Ink music label, now non-existent, the same label that made YG and DJ Mustard famous.

Slim 400 was reportedly private about his personal life but had a daughter named Paris, born in 2009.

Slim 400's Brush With Death

Death finally got to Slim 400 after brushing with it back in 2019.

The rapper was reportedly shot ten times in Los Angeles at the time, where it was claimed he was ambushed in the attack while visiting family in Compton.

A month after that shooting, the "Nothing But Bloods" rapper detailed his experience in an interview with a LA radio station.

He revealed, "I just feel like when you meant to be here, and God has a plan for you, it ain't no stoppin' it."

"I hit the ground thinking it was over."

Slim 400 went on to say, "My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting."

"My family loves her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I'm blessed just to be here 'cause I could have just died then and there."

