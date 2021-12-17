Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62.

The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief.

In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened "quickly" that the development shocked her and her family. She added that her husband was first hospitalized on Wednesday night after not being able to move. The musician was also "energetic and mobile" before the hospitalization.

Philadelphia Inquirer, however, disclosed that Leonard Hubbard's cause of death was due to multiple myeloma. According to the American Cancer Society, multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells that become cancerous and grow out of control. The plasma cells eventually make an abnormal protein.



Stephanie added that they first found out about Hubbard's disease in 2007, the same year when he left The Roots for good. Unfortunately, she was unable to stay beside him due to COVID-19 protocols and found out about his death the next day.

"I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened, that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him," she said.

Leonard Hubbard's Legacy Honored By Fans, Band Members

Following the emergence of the news, his former bandmates and fans paid tribute to him and remembered the contributions he made to the music industry.

The Roots' official Twitter page shared a black and white photo of the bassist alongside the caption, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub."

"RIP to the legendary Leonard "Hub" Hubbard of The Roots. He was a revolutionary bass player and impeccably cool, creative and beautiful person," a fan wrote.

Hubbard joined The Roots in 1992 and founded the band alongside Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and Malik B. He became an important part of the group for 15 years, helming their six studio albums after 1993's "Organix" - from "Do You Want More?!!!??!" to their 2006 "Game Theory."

He eventually left The Roots in 2007 after learning about his multiple myeloma diagnosis.

