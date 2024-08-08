Taylor Swift Terror Plot Suspect Had Been Hired at Concert Stadium

CNN reporter Salma Abdelaziz spoke with the Austrian Director of Security Services, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, about new developments surrounding one of the suspects arrested this week for allegedly planning to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

At the press conference with the interior ministry, Haijawi-Pirchner revealed that the 17-year-old suspect had access to the stadium after getting hired to work there just days before the concerts would go on.

"One of the suspects got an application a few days ago for a facility enterprise that is at the moment working for preparing the concert in the stadium," Haijawi-Pirchner said.

Abdelaziz asked whether or not the suspect was working in the stadium: "So he had applied for a job but he did not have a job in the stadium?"

To which Haijawi-Pirchner responded with: "He had it. He was yesterday in the stadium so when we arrested him he was already in the stadium."

Officials also said they most likely didn't just have plans to attack the stadium with potential explosives, but they also assumed that the suspects had further plans to potentially run over some of the fans.

"They are operating on the assumption that possibly a vehicle was going to be used to run over some of the Swifty fans that would be outside because thousands of them were expected to be outside of the stadium. This has absolutely come as a shock and a disappointment to Swifties."