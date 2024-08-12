Billie Eilish’s Paris Olympics Set Wows With Energy, But Fans Disappointed Over One Crucial Detail

Billie Eilish's performance at Sunday's Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony left majority of spectators in awe, but some fans were disappointed over one crucial detail regarding her set.

During the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, the 22-year-old "Bad Guy" hitmaker wore her distinctive grunge aesthetic. She donned an oversized white Ralph Lauren polo shirt adorned with the hues of the American flag and paired it with a navy baseball cap, baggy shorts, and boots.

Eilish performed her song "Birds of a Feather," off her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" album.

Fans of the singer-songwriter showered her with compliments on her singing skills during the event, calling her performance unforgettable.

But those who watched the set from home expressed dissatisfaction, citing difficulty hearing Eilish clearly and criticizing the production team for the sound issues.

"Literally watched 3 whole hours of that floptastic Olympics closing ceremony only for them to mess up the sound on Billie's performance." @cowboylike_gab wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Damn. They're really sabotaging Billie with her audio," user @gen_eh_sis theorized.

"Why can I NEVER hear Billie Eilish? I swear I would like her music if i ever heard one note she ever sung, but she sings at a frequency that I, personally, can never hear," claimed @christress.

"Bro the sound on the one on TV was so bad." @repotez_56 added.

Aside from Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg, who has become a symbol of the event due to his collaboration with NBC, also performed at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony.

Each performer in this lineup has deep connections to Los Angeles. Eilish hails from the city, the Red Hot Chili Peppers band was established there, and Snoop was born in the neighboring Long Beach area.