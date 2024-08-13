Rihanna to End 8-Year Hiatus With Massive Project, Major Event in the Works: Report

Rihanna is rumored to be working on her ninth studio album -- eight years after her last release, 2016's "Anti."

In recent years, Rihanna has been focusing on her beauty and lingerie businesses, along with spending time with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their two children, RZA and Riot Rose, born in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

But The Sun U.K.'s Jack Hardwick reported that the 36-year-old star is said to be ending her eight-year music hiatus and planning to headline the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. Music Times could not independently verify this information.

"It's been a running joke how long Rihanna's ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over," a "well-placed music insider," who was not named, told the outlet.

As the "We Found Love" singer collaborated with other artists on several recorded songs, she was able to explore different genres to define her musical style. However. the source claimed Rihanna wants a completely different sound for her ninth album.

"She has gone from pop to reggae to hip-hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh, and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped," the source claimed.

Some of Rihanna's unreleased songs reportedly underwent a process of reworking and were repurposed for the album's final iteration. However, most of the tracks were discarded when she returned to the drawing board earlier this year, the source added.

"Rihanna has been back in the studio for a while now and things are finally coming together," the insider said.

The source noted that Rihanna usually releases her albums in the latter part of the year. However, there is a possibility that the release could be postponed to early 2025 due to the slower production of vinyl records, which have gained immense popularity in recent times.

Despite this potential delay, it could align perfectly with a rumored world tour that Rihanna is reportedly planning.

"Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works with Live Nation and yes, Glastonbury is back on the table," the insider said.

Plans were reportedly in motion for the "Umbrella" hitmaker to make a surprise appearance at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, but those plans were derailed when she had to cancel due to her pregnancy with Riot Rose, who was born later that year.