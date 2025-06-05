Rihanna's Net Worth Reportedly Takes a Hit After 'Underperforming' Projects

Rihanna has seen her net worth decline after some of her blockbuster businesses underperformed over the last year.

Despite a 30% dip, Rihanna remains financially well-off with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

"The pop star's fortune fell by $400 million amid setbacks at her key businesses," Forbes reported. "The CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty quit in August 2024 to take over Victoria's Secret."

Her Fenty Beauty franchise remains one of her biggest moneymakers, having been launched in 2017 under the LVMH umbrella brand, which also includes Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co., and is one of its standout successes in the beauty sector.

Fenty Beauty is currently valued at $2.8 billion and the "Diamond" hitmaker holds a 50% stake with the brand.

Fenty and Savage X Fenty Drive Billion-Dollar Growth

Per US Express, Fenty Beauty came out swinging for inclusivity, particularly with its wide range of foundation colors, which made the brand so distinct from its launch. In its first month, the company did $100 million in sales, according to the report.

RiRi's launch of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, has been praised for its body-positive messaging and diverse size offerings.

But even with those product lines, some newer lines or older lines that face more competition have not performed as expected in recent sales reports.

Rihanna's Legacy Still Going Strong

In addition to Fenty and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna has developed a substantial earnings history through brand partnerships with Dior, Armani, Puma, MAC Cosmetics, Chopard, and Samsung.

She also launched 11 fragrances, with her first, Reb'l Fleur, grossing $80 million in its first year.

Still riding high on "Anti," the 2016 album that Rihanna has yet to follow up, she is among the best-selling female artists of the 21st century, with more than 250 million records sold and 14 No. 1 singles.