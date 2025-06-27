Rihanna's Dad Ronald Fenty's Cause of Death Unveiled After Sudden Passing at 70

Ronald Fenty, the father of global music star Rihanna, died on May 31 at the age of 70.

The official cause of death has now been revealed as a combination of serious health issues, including acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer, and aspiration pneumonia.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Ronald also suffered from acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis, pointing to severe kidney complications.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was reportedly by her father's side during his final days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While Rihanna wasn't spotted in any photos, her brother Rajad Fenty was seen visiting the hospital in late May, PageSix said.

Ronald's health had reportedly declined quickly after his hospital admission, leading to his passing just days later.

He had faced long-term health battles in the past and had been in and out of the spotlight due to his connection to his famous daughter.

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, passed away 💔



Sending love and prayers to Rihanna and her family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zVIOgnOH8J — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 31, 2025

Ronald Fenty Once Sued by Rihanna Over Business Dispute

Rihanna and her dad had a rocky relationship over the years, with some ups and downs along the way.

Ronald struggled with alcohol and drug issues, which caused tension between him and his family.

He and Rihanna's mom, Monica Braithwaite, split up when Rihanna was only 14 years old.

In past interviews, Rihanna described her relationship with her dad as "really strange," especially after he spoke to the media about her private life without her permission.

In 2019, the tension grew when Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father.

According to HelloMagazine, Rihanna once called out her dad for using her name and brand without asking, saying he tried to promote his talent agency, Fenty Entertainment, without her okay.

But in 2021, right before the case was supposed to go to trial, Rihanna decided to drop it. After the case was closed, sources said the two reconciled again.

Despite their struggles, Ronald had publicly shown support for his daughter in the past. In an older interview, Rihanna also expressed forgiveness, saying, "He taught me everything... and I had to come to terms with that."

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple already share two sons and continue to build their life together.