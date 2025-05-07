Ciara Shares Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Plans for Baby No. 4 Amid Third Pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be expanding their family even more in the next few years, according to a close friend of the power couple.

The "Stay" singer confirmed that she and Rocky are expecting their third child together when she debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala. Now, Ciara has given insight into what Rihanna and Rocky have planned to expand their family.

Ciara appeared on the talk show 'Sherri' on May 6 and revealed that the couple are already planning on baby No. 4 despite Rihanna still being pregnant with their third child.

"Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out 'cos I'm so proud of her. This is her third baby she's having now," Ciara began.

"We were cracking up talking about, cause' Russ with us and A$AP, we all took a picture together and he started talking about cinco because you know I have four. We start talking about quatro for her, but she got to get through the tres first, the third baby," the "Goodies" singer added.

Ciara's words about Rihanna and Rocky looking to have more children is similar to a report that stated the couple wants to have their children close in age.

Over the past couple of months, Rihanna and Rocky have been in a good place with Rocky being acquitted in his felony assault case and have now shifted their focus to their family.

"They had some time to decompress and just focus on family time. Rihanna's a great mom. She loves playing with the kids," a source told People.

The insider added that the couple were hoping to have another child. Rihanna and Rocky are currently parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.