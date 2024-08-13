Lorde Creates Hype With Mysterious Social Media Move: Is New Music Coming?

Lorde's latest social media move has sent fans into speculation mode.

The "Ribs" hitmaker deleted all her posts on her accounts on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram over the weekend.

While her social media pages are now free of posts, the New Zealand-born singer-songwriter -- whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor -- seemingly dropped a hint about her upcoming projects via her new Instagram bio update.

"The themes are always the same -- a return to innocence -- the mysteries of the blood -- an itch for the transcendental," Lorde wrote in all caps on her bio.

Many of Lorde's fans speculated that the sudden cleanup signalled the imminent release of new music.

Lorde wipes Instagram feed again. pic.twitter.com/rComjkloj9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2024

"Lorde is threatening new music," @aipomyxxx wrote on X. "EVERYONE RUN AND HIDE."

Another X user, @serge_golubev, theorized, "Perhaps she's gearing up for a new album or project and wants a clean slate for her online presence."

"The album is really coming this time omg!!!" @arianaunext declared, while @NekoleUnknown wrote, "Lorde wiping her Instagram is just her usual routine before a new era. Get ready for something big. This is how she rolls."

"Girl, we're tired, just release it," @cliqueminaj commented, while @whosyukko demanded, "Just release it, stop the drama."

Lorde has not officially announced any new album as of this writing.

Lorde's last album, "Solar Power," was released in 2021, but just last year, she reportedly treated the Boardmasters Festival U.K. audience to new songs.

Vulture reported that the "Royals" hitmaker performed two tracks rumored to be called "Silver Moon" and "Invisible Ink," but she later refuted the claims that these were the official titles.

At the time, speculation among her fans about the possibility of Lorde dropping a new album was rife. However, she later debunked these rumors on her Instagram, clarifying that she was not working on any significant musical project.

The 27-year-old said, via NME, "This is not the start of anything out there, just want [you] to know there's a light on inside me."