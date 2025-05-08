Lorde Reveals She Starved Herself for Weeks Ahead of 2021 Met Gala

Pop star Lorde has opened up about a painful chapter in her life, revealing that she starved herself for weeks ahead of the 2021 Met Gala in an effort to fit into a dress and feel accepted on the red carpet.

In a heartfelt voice note sent to her fans on Tuesday, the singer said, "I was so hungry. I didn't eat properly for weeks thinking about my little tummy on that carpet."

According to Billboard, at that year's event, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Lorde's experience was less about celebration and more about feeling constrained.

Jump to this year's Met Gala on May 5, and things took a completely different turn.

At the 2025 Met Gala, themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Lorde wore a custom slate ensemble by Thom Browne—and for the first time, she said she truly felt free.

"I was there last night fully in myself," she told her fans. "I didn't have to not eat, I didn't have to go to the gym a million times... Quite beautiful."

Her change didn't happen overnight. Over the past few years, Lorde has spoken openly about her struggles with body image and how they shaped her relationship with food and self-worth.

Lorde via Community voice notes



Lorde Opens Up About Her Journey to Self-Acceptance

In a recent interview, she admitted that during the "Solar Power" era, she believed she had to make herself "very small" to be taken seriously as a woman in the spotlight.

Lorde shared that the experience left her feeling completely disconnected and physically drained, describing a period when she felt particularly vulnerable and unsteady.

These reflections have also made their way into her music. On her recent single "What Was That," Lorde sings, "I wear smoke like a wedding veil / Make a meal I won't eat."

Lorde shared that the lyric was inspired by a period in her life when eating felt like a secretive act. She described how she used to feel guilty with every bite, as though she didn't deserve the food and was taking something she shouldn't.

Now, Lorde says she feels deeply connected to herself — using the word "embodied" to express a sense of being fully present and at home in her body.

"This album is a byproduct of that process," she said, speaking about Virgin, her upcoming record set for release on June 27, TheNews said.

Reflecting on the experience, Lorde described this year's Met Gala as her favorite so far. She explained that the event served as a reality check, offering insight into how she feels within herself, among her peers, and within the broader culture.

She did have one cringeworthy moment — joking during a Vogue interview that her dress was an "Easter egg," causing a bit of fan frenzy. She later laughed it off in her voice note, saying, "Please accept me feeling like a loser."