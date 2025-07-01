Lorde's NSFW Vinyl Cover and 'Constipated' X-Ray Ignite Internet Frenzy

Lorde's latest album rollout is making headlines for more than just the music.
The New Zealand pop star surprised fans with the artwork for her fourth studio album "Virgin," revealing a stylized X-ray of a pelvis as the main cover. While visually striking, one TikTok user, who identifies as a board-certified radiologist, claimed the image contains more than just artistic flair.
"So this cloudiness here is actually from feces," the TikToker, known as Aran, explained in a viral clip, suggesting the scan showed signs of severe constipation. "While it's perfectly normal to show up on a medical X-ray, we usually only see this level of cloudiness in patients who are very blocked up or have severe constipation."
While they added it's not necessarily a medical emergency, they ended their commentary with a light jab: "I hope she gets some more fiber into her diet."
The video quickly took off online, and while Aran's credentials remain unverified, it sparked a new wave of speculation.
Another social media user said their nurse friend backed up the theory, pointing to "white splotches" on the scan as visual proof of "poop." A screenshot of a text message added, "That like white blob on the left — that's poop."
Fans Sound Off on the Album Insert
The controversy didn't stop at the X-ray. A special edition vinyl for "Virgin" stirred even more conversation when fans began receiving their copies. The physical insert reportedly features what some described as a borderline explicit image of Lorde's lower body, encased in sheer plastic underwear.
Reactions ranged from shock to admiration.
Some users called it "beautiful" and dismissed the backlash as overblown.
Others admitted they expected something far more graphic based on the response online.
'Virgin' Marks a New Era for Lorde
Coinciding with the artwork buzz, Lorde surprised fans with an unannounced set at Glastonbury last Friday.
Released the same day, "Virgin" features 11 tracks and introduces a new sonic direction. Longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was notably absent from the album's production credits, replaced by names like Jim-E Stack, Dan Nigro and Dev Hynes.
Describing the record, Lorde said she aimed for "full transparency," calling it raw, elegant, spiritual and masculine. She also addressed themes of gender identity, saying, "I'm a woman except for the days when I'm a man," after a conversation with fellow pop star Chappell Roan.
