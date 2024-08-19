Chappell Roan Posts Video Calling Out Extreme Fans: 'I'm Allowed To Say No To Creepy Behavior Okay'

In a series of new TikTok videos posted Monday, singer Chappell Roan called out parasocial behavior from fans and defended her right to say no to photos, hugs and "fucking weird" behavior from people.

The "Midwest Princess" started the first video by asking viewers to answer her hypothetical questions.

"If you saw a random woman in the street, would you yell at her from a car window? Would you harass her in public?" Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, asks fans. "Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don't know. And she doesn't know you at all."

"Would you assume she's a good person? Assume she's a bad person? Assume everything you read about her online is true?" she goes on in the post. "I'm a random bitch. You're a random bitch. Just think about that for a second OK."

The video ends there. Despite the video starting with questions for viewers, the comment section for both videos has been turned off.

"I don't care that stalking and harassment are normal for famous people," Chappell Roan says at the top of her second video in the series. "That doesn't make it okay. That doesn't make it normal. That doesn't mean I like it."

She goes on to defend her right to say no to fans and others who address her in public.

"I don't give a fuck if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That's not normal. It's weird how people think you know a person because you see a person online. That's fucking weird. I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior okay."

Chappell Roan has skyrocketed in popularity this year, drawing rapidly growing international attention over the summer. At a show in June, she got candid with her audience about how overwhelming the fame has been at points and the difficulty keeping up and delivering for fans.

She also said in an interview that debuted before her TikTok comments that touring is all-consuming and it's important to remain authentic and not compromise her morals through the journey.