Jennifer Lopez Brushes Off Unexpected Cricket Cameo During Show

Jennifer Lopez remained calm during her concert in Almaty, Kazakhstan, despite an unexpected visitor interrupting the show.

While performing on her "Up All Night: Live in 2025" tour, Jennifer Lopez kept singing even as a cricket crawled up her dress and onto her neck.

The 56-year-old superstar was in the middle of a song at Kazakhstan's Central Stadium when the bug appeared.

Audience members looked on as the insect moved up her outfit and onto her neck. Lopez didn't panic. Instead, she casually grabbed the cricket and tossed it aside, earning cheers from fans.

"It was tickling me," Lopez joked, smiling at the crowd before continuing her performance without missing a beat.

According to People, a fan video of the moment was shared by her official fan account with the caption: "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for "Kiss of the Cricket Woman"... on stage... in real time."

The caption playfully hinted at Lopez's upcoming movie, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," coming out this fall.

A cricket crawled on Jennifer Lopez during her concert. pic.twitter.com/FvShmbkZdq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 10, 2025

Jennifer Lopez Praised for Calm Reaction to Onstage Cricket Incident

Fans took to social media to applaud Lopez's calm and composed reaction, with many saying they would have been much more shaken in the same situation.

Another wrote, "Really fun moment but so professional at the same time!"

The cricket incident isn't the first onstage mishap during Lopez's current tour. A few weeks ago in Warsaw, Poland, her sparkling skirt slipped off during a performance.

Lopez laughed it off, telling the audience, "I'm out here in my underwear!" She later added, "I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

Despite these small surprises, Lopez's tour has been a major success. The "Up All Night: Live in 2025" tour wraps up this week in Sardinia, Italy, DailyMail said.

From there, she will begin a 12-date Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on December 30.

Lopez has also been busy with film projects. In "Kiss of the Spider Woman," she plays multiple characters in a musical drama set to hit US theaters on October 10. Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, produced the film.