Cardi B Sparks Outrage with Fat-Shaming Joke About Sold-Out 3X Merch

Cardi B is under fire after fat-shaming comments in a livestream upset fans — many of whom were the ones buying her merch.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, the rapper joked about how quickly her 3XL-sized T-shirts sold out, but her choice of words left many fans hurt and angry.

"The box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat fs," Cardi said, laughing. "You guys are fat as f! No Chick-fil-A for y'all."

The comment came as she discussed the popularity of the box sets promoting her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, which include a signed CD and exclusive T-shirt. All sizes are now sold out on her website, Yahoo said.

While some viewers laughed along, others were quick to criticize her for mocking her fans' bodies.

Cardi seemed to sense the backlash coming and added, "I can't even make fun of fat people no more.

Don't call me fatphobic, y'all, 'cause everybody make fun of my BBL." She then claimed she had the right to body-shame people because she's also been body-shamed herself.

Cardi B responds to plus-sized creator Samyra about her fatphobic comments about her fans selling out her 3XL merch. pic.twitter.com/H7SEFWivkX — Pop Base Updates (@PopBaseUpdates) August 9, 2025

Fans Call Out Cardi B for Mocking Plus-Size Supporters

But many fans didn't find it funny. One Reddit user wrote, "Fat-shaming people that are supporting you is crazy work." Another said, "My younger sister wears 3X. I'd hate for her to see this from someone she looks up to."

According to Unilad, a third added, "If you think of me, as your fan, as a fat f***, you aren't getting my hard-earned money."

The moment quickly spread across social media, with users sharing clips and calling out the rapper for being disrespectful — especially toward fans who helped her merch sell out in minutes.

Cardi responded to the backlash in a TikTok video, standing her ground and explaining that her comment was meant as a joke shared with her fans. She urged people not to take it too seriously or get upset over it.

In the video, Cardi playfully offered a cupcake to the camera while making it clear she had no intention of apologizing, emphasizing that people were being overly sensitive.

TikTok influencer Samyra responded to Cardi's comments in her own video, saying, "No, they shouldn't make fun of your BBL. But also no, you shouldn't be making fun of fat people."

Cardi replied by telling Samyra to "shut the f*** up," once again doubling down on her stance and refusing to say sorry.