Carrie Underwood has been announced as the new judge on "American Idol," taking over from Katy Perry, but this exciting opportunity could have major repercussions on her personal life.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner -- who won the competition nearly two decades ago -- will team up with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judges' panel for "American Idol" Season 23.

However, a new report claimed that Underwood is expected to face overwhelming stress in her new role, and pals fear that it may disrupt her life significantly.

An anonymous insider who spoke to Radar Online said, "This isn't going to be an easy transition. There are plenty of people who want to see her fall. The pressure is putting Carrie at risk of throwing her life into chaos!"

They continued, "And there's already a ton of b***hing and knife sharpening going on ahead of her arrival."

In a recent interview with radio station 100.7 The Wolf, Bryan gave Underwood some tips ahead of the Season 23 filming, jokingly suggesting that the "Jesus Take the Wheel" hitmaker consider increasing the frequency of her therapy sessions to handle her new role's challenges better.

While his advice may hold some merit, the source said Underwood must carefully evaluate the best approach for her well-being.

"This is a huge step up for Carrie as far as putting herself out there to Middle America and she's being paid handsomely for it, but she's under no illusions that it's going to be easy," the insider explained.

"The level of stress that will come along with this is immense!"

It's also worth noting that during Perry's seven years as a judge on "American Idol," she relentlessly faced criticism from viewers and fans of the show.

According to Radar's source, the challenges intensified for Perry, who received a $25 million salary from the show per season, toward the end of her stint, raising concerns for Underwood. They noted that having a resilient mindset will be crucial for the country music star moving forward.

Additionally, the insider said that show producers are hoping Underwood replicates the success of her fellow "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, who excelled as a coach on "The Voice."

"The bosses are relieved to have a glamorous country star of her caliber on board, plus she has the history with the show," the source said.

They added, "But the big question here is whether she's got the temperament to handle the pressure, as the bosses are banking on her to hit the ground running and deliver big ratings. Plus, there's how she reacts to the inevitable online trolling."

Music Times could not independently verify this information. Underwood has not publicly addressed the claims.

