Carrie Underwood Got 'American Idol' Judge Spot After A-List Star Demanded 'Ridiculous' $30M Salary

An unexpected salary demand from a major pop star paved the way for Carrie Underwood to join the "American Idol" judging panel this season.

Before Underwood officially signed on as a judge in August 2024, ABC executives reportedly had their sights set on Miley Cyrus to replace Katy Perry, who stepped down after six years on the show.

An insider revealed to The US Sun, "Miley Cyrus was the top pick to replace Katy Perry."

"Everyone was on board with her, and she got an official offer, but the deal fell through when Miley was asking for even more money than Katy, which they found ridiculous."

Cyrus' salary demands reportedly exceeded $30 million, surpassing Perry's estimated $25 million annual pay.

"She surprised the producers with how much she genuinely cared about helping the contestants. She relates to people in a way no one else did, and the show wanted her bad but couldn't justify the price tag," the source added. "It wasn't possible. And she was firm and wouldn't come down from the number."

Luke Bryan, one of the current judges, had previously acknowledged Cyrus as a candidate during interviews last year.

Speaking to Billboard, Bryan said, "I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

He added, "But they're being tight-lipped about it. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do. And we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Underwood Not Network's First Choice

While Underwood has been welcomed as a fresh face on the panel alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie, her arrival wasn't without hesitation from the network.

A production source told The US Sun, "Carrie was not the network's first pick to be a judge this season. They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie. It was not a unanimous decision."

Despite mixed reactions from viewers—some praising her as a "breath of fresh air" and others expressing disappointment—Underwood's presence on the show is currently secure, with insiders saying the network hopes all three judges return for season 24.

Perry's Possible Comeback

Perry, who left the ABC singing competition in 2024 after six seasons, has been busy with her music tour and a high-profile space trip. However, insiders suggest she is pushing to return to the judges' panel.

An "American Idol" production source told Rob Shuter on his Substack, "Carrie thought this was her moment. Her debut episode outdrew Katy's last season premiere by over a million viewers. That should've sealed it. But now Katy's circling – and no one knows what's going to happen."

Despite Underwood's strong start—her first episode pulled nearly 6 million viewers, outpacing Perry's final season opener—the show's ratings took a sharp dive. The Hollywood Week episode on March 31 dropped to just 3.7 million viewers.

A source close to Perry said, "Katy saw the ratings drop and pounced. She's telling execs she can still pull big numbers – and she wants her seat back." The insider added that the rivalry between the two singers is being fueled by "ego."

"Carrie's Idol royalty. But Katy doesn't like being replaced – especially not by a country singer with zero pop hits," the source said.

Despite the pressure, Underwood is reportedly determined to hold her ground. The insider explained, "Carrie's fighting to stay. She loves the job, and she genuinely believes she is bringing something different. But now she feels ambushed."

The source hinted that the feud between the two artists is far from over. "Let's just say, don't expect these two to be doing a duet anytime soon."