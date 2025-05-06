Carrie Underwood Takes a Subtle Jab at Katy Perry's Blue Origin Space Flight

Carrie Underwood, the current American Idol judge, made a thinly veiled remark about former judge Katy Perry's recent Blue Origin space flight, signaling her skepticism about the controversial trip.

Underwood, 42, who won American Idol in its fifth season and replaced Perry on the judging panel last year, told Access Hollywood that she believes "the day I go to space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home."

Her comments come shortly after Perry, 40, completed an 11-minute journey aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on April 14.

The flight included five other accomplished women: Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Lionel Richie's Comments

Lionel Richie, also an American Idol judge, echoed a wary sentiment. "My first impression was, 'Get out the capsule.' It's not that anything was going to go wrong. It's just that I don't like the phrase, 'Never happened before.' So I said, 'You go right on girl,'" Richie said.

The space mission has drawn criticism from several celebrities who called it "gluttonous" and questioned its societal value.

Perry herself faced online mockery after the flight and described feeling like "a human piñata."

However, she expressed gratitude toward her fans for their support, particularly after a group of Brazilian fans funded a digital billboard in New York's Times Square celebrating her tour and journey.

Perry announced her departure from American Idol in February after seven seasons.

Despite the backlash, she remains optimistic about her personal growth and connection with her fanbase.

Blue Origin is owned by Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, who is engaged to Lauren Sanchez.

The NS-31 flight was notable as the first all-female crew mission since Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight in 1963.