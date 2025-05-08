'American Idol' Blocked From Hiring Country Music Favorite Over One 'Unfortunate' Rule

ABC's "American Idol" was reportedly looking to score country megastar Luke Combs to sit at the judges' table for Season 23.

But an off-air rule discouraged the network from pulling off the switch, a source familiar with the situation told The US Sun.

"The network would kill for Luke Combs. He's at the top of their list," the insider said. "He's extremely relevant, successful, down to earth, and a family man. And he's a true vocalist, not just a singer. He's got a once-in-a-generation voice."

Although considering the fact that Combs would have been a candidate, he was ultimately disqualified because of the existing lineup.

"He really is the perfect package for this show, but the panel cannot be three men so it wouldn't work out with this current lineup," the source added. "But if the panel does get shaken up more one day, that's the dream."

Katy Perry left after 2024 and was replaced by Carrie Underwood, alongside continuing judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Carrie Underwood Was the Second Choice

While Underwood will now be the judge, she wasn't the network's first choice, another insider told The US Sun.

"Carrie was not the network's first pick to be a judge this season. They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie. It was not a unanimous decision."

Country hitmakers and pop stars, including Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor, were said to have been considered before Underwood was revealed.

Even Bryan acknowledged the uncertainty earlier this year. "I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Bryan told Billboard. "But they're being tight-lipped about it. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do. And we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Bryan also expressed doubt that anyone could fully replace Perry. "Katy was really perfect for that job and I think they're just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did," he said.

Luke Combs' Fame Turn Made Him One of the Ones to Beat

Combs emerged with his 2016 single "Hurricane," and has quickly risen to one of country music's most prominent stars. He was named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and sings often about his own life, including his time as a father.

Despite being passed over due to the panel's gender balance, network executives reportedly continue to view Combs as a long-term target.